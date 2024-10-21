Blue Trust Inc. Boosts Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 53.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,108 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $10,481,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JPM. RFG Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.3% in the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 29,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,889,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. First Affirmative Financial Network boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 2,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Meyer Handelman Co. grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 283,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,810,000 after buying an additional 22,518 shares in the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 246,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,390,000 after acquiring an additional 4,033 shares during the period. Finally, O Connor Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter worth $209,000. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JPM opened at $225.37 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $647.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.11. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $135.19 and a 12 month high of $225.92. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $214.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $204.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 11th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.02 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $43.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.43 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 17.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.33 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.89%.

JPM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $211.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Wolfe Research cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $209.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.94.

JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

