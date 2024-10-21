Blue Trust Inc. Boosts Holdings in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Free Report) by 48.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,929 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,605 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $1,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Reinsurance Group of America alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the third quarter worth $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Reinsurance Group of America during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new position in Reinsurance Group of America in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 95.11% of the company’s stock.

Reinsurance Group of America Price Performance

RGA opened at $216.82 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $144.74 and a 12-month high of $227.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $214.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $207.61. The company has a market capitalization of $14.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.85 and a beta of 0.91.

Reinsurance Group of America Increases Dividend

Reinsurance Group of America ( NYSE:RGA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The insurance provider reported $5.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.94 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.07 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 15.84% and a net margin of 4.01%. Reinsurance Group of America’s revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.40 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 21.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. This is a positive change from Reinsurance Group of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. Reinsurance Group of America’s payout ratio is 27.66%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Reinsurance Group of America

In other news, EVP William L. Hutton sold 1,209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.97, for a total transaction of $264,734.73. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,705,812.29. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays cut their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $255.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $237.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $194.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $239.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $226.62.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on RGA

Reinsurance Group of America Profile

(Free Report)

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Reinsurance Group of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reinsurance Group of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.