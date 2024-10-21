Blue Trust Inc. Buys 1,344 Shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) by 45.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,344 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PKG. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 49.3% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,446,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $274,421,000 after purchasing an additional 477,487 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,027,585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $187,596,000 after purchasing an additional 262,315 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 164.3% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 401,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $73,272,000 after purchasing an additional 249,483 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,153,732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $210,636,000 after purchasing an additional 86,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Distillate Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the 2nd quarter worth $13,829,000. 89.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $199.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $219.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $216.00.

Packaging Co. of America Stock Performance

PKG opened at $220.12 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $209.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $192.99. Packaging Co. of America has a 1 year low of $143.82 and a 1 year high of $222.98. The company has a market capitalization of $19.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.62, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.06. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 18.21% and a net margin of 9.06%. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Packaging Co. of America Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th were paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is 62.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Packaging Co. of America

In other news, SVP Donald R. Shirley sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.28, for a total value of $1,177,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,772 shares in the company, valued at $4,077,128.16. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Charles J. Carter sold 5,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.28, for a total value of $1,057,752.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,539 shares in the company, valued at $5,012,794.92. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Donald R. Shirley sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.28, for a total value of $1,177,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,077,128.16. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Packaging Co. of America Profile

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

