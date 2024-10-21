Blue Trust Inc. Has $1.01 Million Position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 83.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,797 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 8,560 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Newmont were worth $1,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in Newmont in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Newmont in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Newmont during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hoese & Co LLP bought a new stake in Newmont during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Newmont by 1,310.4% during the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 945 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.51, for a total value of $990,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 311,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,420,830.19. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Peter Toth sold 3,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.81, for a total value of $161,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,596 shares in the company, valued at $4,928,780.76. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 20,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.51, for a total value of $990,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 311,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,420,830.19. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 66,000 shares of company stock worth $3,434,640. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Newmont Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NEM stock opened at $57.62 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $66.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.50. Newmont Co. has a one year low of $29.42 and a one year high of $57.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $52.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.10. Newmont had a positive return on equity of 8.35% and a negative net margin of 13.16%. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Newmont Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -37.45%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NEM shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Newmont from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Cibc World Mkts raised Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Veritas raised Newmont to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Newmont from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Newmont from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Newmont currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.46.

Newmont Profile

(Free Report)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

See Also

