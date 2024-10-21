Blue Trust Inc. Has $1.17 Million Holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 29.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,096 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,991 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $1,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PEG. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC now owns 9,267 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $827,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,430 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.5% in the second quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 25,739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,905,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 4.1% during the second quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 3,853 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leisure Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.1% during the third quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 14,875 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,327,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. 73.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PEG. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Public Service Enterprise Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.92.

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, EVP Tamara Louise Linde sold 9,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.61, for a total value of $866,594.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,397 shares in the company, valued at $4,385,252.17. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,378 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.69, for a total transaction of $111,190.82. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 148,892 shares in the company, valued at $12,014,095.48. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Tamara Louise Linde sold 9,564 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.61, for a total transaction of $866,594.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,385,252.17. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,010 shares of company stock worth $3,397,855 in the last ninety days. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PEG opened at $89.76 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $84.72 and its 200-day moving average is $77.10. The company has a market cap of $44.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.61. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $56.85 and a 52-week high of $92.20.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.01). Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates in electric and gas utility business in the United States. It operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power segments. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; and appliance services and repairs to customers through its service territory, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs.

