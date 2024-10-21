Blue Trust Inc. Has $1.28 Million Holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 46.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,672 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $1,281,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bangor Savings Bank lifted its stake in Marriott International by 131.1% in the second quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Marriott International in the second quarter worth $28,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Unique Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Marriott International during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 70.70% of the company’s stock.

MAR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Marriott International from $222.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Macquarie restated a “neutral” rating and set a $245.00 price target on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird set a $258.00 price objective on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Marriott International from $263.00 to $254.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Marriott International from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $249.41.

Shares of NASDAQ:MAR opened at $265.60 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $75.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is $238.95 and its 200 day moving average is $238.33. Marriott International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $180.75 and a fifty-two week high of $266.58.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.47 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 12.01% and a negative return on equity of 239.60%. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.26 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 9.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.01%.

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, City Express by Marriott, and St.

