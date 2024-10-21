Blue Trust Inc. Increases Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 48.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,372 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,621 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $1,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in D. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Dominion Energy by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 88,355,205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,346,193,000 after purchasing an additional 12,178,713 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.6% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 29,635,621 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,452,145,000 after buying an additional 477,181 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Dominion Energy by 12.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,494,873 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,204,904,000 after buying an additional 2,801,687 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Dominion Energy by 20.1% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 21,584,470 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,061,740,000 after buying an additional 3,613,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,979,739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $734,007,000 after acquiring an additional 940,402 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

D has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Dominion Energy from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Dominion Energy in a research note on Friday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.40.

Dominion Energy Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE D opened at $59.92 on Monday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.18 and a 1 year high of $60.73. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.36. The company has a market cap of $50.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.89, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 7.69% and a net margin of 11.63%. Dominion Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is presently 137.63%.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.