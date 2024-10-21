Blue Trust Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 91.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,492 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,017 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BSX. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 542.1% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 366 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific during the first quarter worth $25,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Andra AP fonden purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. 89.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boston Scientific Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE BSX opened at $88.07 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $82.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.22. The stock has a market cap of $129.21 billion, a PE ratio of 74.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52-week low of $49.15 and a 52-week high of $88.71.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.04. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 16.59%. The business had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BSX. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Boston Scientific from $79.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Boston Scientific from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.10.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boston Scientific

In related news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 6,983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.70, for a total transaction of $570,511.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,061,135.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 132,527 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $11,264,795.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 160,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,639,695. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 6,983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.70, for a total transaction of $570,511.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,061,135.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 316,253 shares of company stock worth $26,714,298. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

