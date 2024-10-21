Blue Trust Inc. Purchases 1,066 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 81.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,368 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,066 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $904,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,620,939 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,509,601,000 after purchasing an additional 184,979 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,302,120 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $799,595,000 after buying an additional 219,149 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,921,846 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $573,538,000 after buying an additional 53,487 shares during the last quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 132.8% in the 2nd quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,609,392 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $480,291,000 after acquiring an additional 917,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 18.5% during the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,524,367 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $454,917,000 after acquiring an additional 238,031 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SHW opened at $388.36 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $98.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.40, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.17. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a fifty-two week low of $232.06 and a fifty-two week high of $392.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $370.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $333.87.

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by $0.19. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 75.58% and a net margin of 10.92%. The business had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.29 earnings per share. Sherwin-Williams’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.715 per share. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is presently 30.49%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SHW shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $344.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $392.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Monday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $383.35.

In other news, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn sold 14,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.83, for a total transaction of $5,326,371.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 63,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,301,041.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

