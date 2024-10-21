Blue Trust Inc. Purchases 6,325 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 86.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,325 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of C. POM Investment Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Citigroup during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 85.5% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 1,139.7% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 52,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 48,484 shares during the period. 71.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

C has been the topic of several research reports. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Citigroup from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Citigroup from $92.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Citigroup from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.06.

NYSE:C opened at $62.85 on Monday. Citigroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.17 and a 1 year high of $67.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.92. The company has a market capitalization of $119.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.44.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $20.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.86 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 4.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

