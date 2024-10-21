Blue Trust Inc. Purchases 7,726 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 71.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,480 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,726 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $1,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in Unilever by 1,866.0% in the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,135,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,451,000 after purchasing an additional 2,027,221 shares in the last quarter. Equity Investment Corp increased its position in shares of Unilever by 107.1% in the first quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 2,910,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,091,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505,233 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Unilever by 249.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,748,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248,136 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Unilever by 598.7% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,301,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Unilever by 26.2% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,384,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,145,000 after purchasing an additional 911,443 shares during the last quarter. 9.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on UL. Bank of America raised Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Unilever in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Unilever to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Unilever has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.75.

UL stock opened at $62.95 on Monday. Unilever PLC has a one year low of $46.16 and a one year high of $65.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $63.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.80.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.4773 per share. This is an increase from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

