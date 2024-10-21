BMO Capital Markets Boosts DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Price Target to $140.00

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research note released on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Mizuho raised their price target on DTE Energy from $121.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. StockNews.com upgraded DTE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, August 11th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of DTE Energy in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $131.00 price objective for the company. Barclays upped their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $128.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.83.

DTE Energy stock opened at $128.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $26.67 billion, a PE ratio of 21.10, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. DTE Energy has a 1 year low of $92.58 and a 1 year high of $129.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $125.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.32.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.22. DTE Energy had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 12.18%. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that DTE Energy will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DTE. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd raised its position in DTE Energy by 407.3% in the 1st quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 10,715 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after buying an additional 8,603 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 124,264 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,934,000 after acquiring an additional 11,218 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 6.5% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 229,495 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,139,000 after purchasing an additional 14,022 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 12.6% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 381,985 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,836,000 after purchasing an additional 42,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Founders Financial Securities LLC acquired a new position in DTE Energy during the first quarter worth $802,000. 76.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

