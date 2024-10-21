Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Shares Sold by First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. reduced its holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,928 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 523 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 127,437,884 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,728,221,000 after buying an additional 1,988,082 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Boston Scientific by 69.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,008,085 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,096,394,000 after purchasing an additional 6,588,256 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Boston Scientific by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 13,922,773 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,072,195,000 after purchasing an additional 360,793 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Boston Scientific by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,899,610 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $608,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Boston Scientific by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 7,897,203 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $540,879,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027,543 shares in the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BSX. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Boston Scientific from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Boston Scientific from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Boston Scientific from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. TD Cowen raised their price target on Boston Scientific from $77.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Boston Scientific from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.10.

In related news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 6,983 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.12, for a total value of $517,579.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,978,734.56. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 132,527 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $11,264,795.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 160,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,639,695. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 316,253 shares of company stock worth $26,714,298. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BSX stock opened at $88.07 on Monday. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52-week low of $49.15 and a 52-week high of $88.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.22.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.04. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 12.00%. The firm had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

