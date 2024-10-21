Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Purchased by Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 806.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 753,935 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 670,762 shares during the period. Broadcom accounts for approximately 2.7% of Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $130,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AXA S.A. increased its position in Broadcom by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 291,078 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $467,334,000 after acquiring an additional 7,608 shares during the period. Renaissance Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 851.2% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC now owns 120,969 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $20,867,000 after purchasing an additional 108,251 shares during the last quarter. MRA Advisory Group increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 954.1% in the third quarter. MRA Advisory Group now owns 9,455 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after purchasing an additional 8,558 shares during the period. Red Spruce Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 854.9% during the third quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 32,915 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,678,000 after purchasing an additional 29,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 19.1% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 524,537 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $842,160,000 after purchasing an additional 84,196 shares during the period. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 50,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.37, for a total value of $8,168,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,331,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $217,594,136.70. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Broadcom news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.94, for a total transaction of $25,941,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,181,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $204,399,515.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.37, for a total transaction of $8,168,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,331,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $217,594,136.70. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 311,080 shares of company stock valued at $53,540,590 in the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on AVGO shares. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Broadcom from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Broadcom from $2,000.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Broadcom from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.54.

AVGO opened at $179.89 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $837.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.74, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $166.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.25. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.83 and a 52 week high of $186.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $13.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.98 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 30.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 19th were issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 19th. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 9.12%.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

