Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. Acquires 1,144 Shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. lifted its stake in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares during the period. W. P. Carey comprises about 0.9% of Brown Lisle Cummings Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc.’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $2,935,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get W. P. Carey alerts:

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 35.9% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC raised its position in W. P. Carey by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC now owns 4,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC now owns 6,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 64,709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,031,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 6.2% during the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other W. P. Carey news, Director Mark A. Alexander purchased 3,500 shares of W. P. Carey stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $55.87 per share, with a total value of $195,545.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,129,987.88. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WPC has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of W. P. Carey from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of W. P. Carey from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of W. P. Carey from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on W. P. Carey from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $63.00 price target (up from $62.00) on shares of W. P. Carey in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.25.

Read Our Latest Research Report on WPC

W. P. Carey Stock Performance

Shares of WPC opened at $60.01 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $13.13 billion, a PE ratio of 22.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.94. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.60 and a 12 month high of $67.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $60.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.07.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.47). W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 6.50% and a net margin of 34.83%. The business had revenue of $389.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $381.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.36 EPS. W. P. Carey’s revenue was down 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.875 per share. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is currently 133.08%.

W. P. Carey Company Profile

(Free Report)

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,424 net lease properties covering approximately 173 million square feet and a portfolio of 89 self-storage operating properties as of December 31, 2023.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for W. P. Carey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. P. Carey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.