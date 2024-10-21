Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. Buys 437 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. grew its position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc.’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $1,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SWK. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 7.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,410,842 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,802,975,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250,925 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,733,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $218,399,000 after acquiring an additional 212,103 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,983,993 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $158,501,000 after acquiring an additional 118,927 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 18.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,682,585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $134,444,000 after acquiring an additional 267,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 4.8% during the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,525,438 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $121,867,000 after purchasing an additional 69,850 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE:SWK opened at $106.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a one year low of $76.57 and a one year high of $110.88. The company has a market cap of $16.38 billion, a PE ratio of -54.85, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $102.78 and a 200-day moving average of $93.36.

Stanley Black & Decker Increases Dividend

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a positive return on equity of 6.06% and a negative net margin of 1.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is an increase from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is -169.07%.

Insider Transactions at Stanley Black & Decker

In related news, SVP Janet Link sold 13,520 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.91, for a total transaction of $1,404,863.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,320,963.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SWK. Barclays raised their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $110.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $94.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $107.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.13.

View Our Latest Research Report on SWK

Stanley Black & Decker Profile

(Free Report)

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc provides hand tools, power tools, outdoor products, and related accessories in the United States, Canada, Other Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Outdoor segment offers professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, including drills, impact wrenches and drivers, grinders, saws, routers, and sanders; pneumatic tools and fasteners, such as nail guns, nails, staplers and staples, and concrete and masonry anchors; corded and cordless electric power tools; hand-held vacuums, paint tools, and cleaning appliances; leveling and layout tools, planes, hammers, demolition tools, clamps, vises, knives, saws, chisels, and industrial and automotive tools; drill, screwdriver, router bits, abrasives, saw blades, and threading products; tool boxes, sawhorses, medical cabinets, and engineered storage solutions; and electric and gas-powered lawn and garden products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.