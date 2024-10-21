Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. Grows Stock Position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. raised its holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,050 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 250 shares during the quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc.’s holdings in Corning were worth $770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. City Holding Co. grew its holdings in Corning by 545.5% in the third quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 710 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Access Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corning during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corning during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corning in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, ESL Trust Services LLC acquired a new position in Corning in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on GLW shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Corning in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Corning from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Corning from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Corning from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Corning from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.23.

NYSE:GLW opened at $46.66 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.37. Corning Incorporated has a one year low of $25.26 and a one year high of $47.45. The stock has a market cap of $39.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.01. Corning had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 157.75%.

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

