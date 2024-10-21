Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. Has $784,000 Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,596 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ISRG. Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 3,526 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,732,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,380 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,945,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 617.1% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 89,069 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $39,622,000 after acquiring an additional 76,649 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 22.4% in the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 12,530 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,340,000 after purchasing an additional 2,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&G Plc boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 53.5% during the second quarter. M&G Plc now owns 5,069 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766 shares during the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on ISRG shares. Leerink Partners lifted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $489.00 to $502.00 in a report on Thursday. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $380.00 to $510.00 in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $495.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $375.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $513.74.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Amy L. Ladd sold 450 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.28, for a total transaction of $220,626.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,519.88. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Amy L. Ladd sold 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.28, for a total value of $220,626.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $402,519.88. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Brosius sold 2,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.91, for a total transaction of $1,040,389.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,113.45. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,120 shares of company stock valued at $25,528,753 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

Shares of ISRG stock opened at $521.15 on Monday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $254.85 and a 52-week high of $523.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $483.85 and its 200 day moving average is $438.56. The company has a market capitalization of $184.85 billion, a PE ratio of 94.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.39.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 27.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

(Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.