Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. Purchases 125 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. grew its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,154 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 125 shares during the quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prentice Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Salesforce by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,506 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $686,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Fox Hill Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Fox Hill Wealth Management now owns 985 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 0.8% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 4,946 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its holdings in Salesforce by 0.4% during the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 9,269 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,537,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, CRA Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Salesforce by 3.4% during the third quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CRM opened at $292.94 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $283.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.69, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $266.65 and a 200 day moving average of $263.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Salesforce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $193.68 and a twelve month high of $318.71.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The CRM provider reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $9.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.22 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 15.44%. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 18th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 18th. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.78%.

In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.78, for a total value of $229,434.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 51,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,072,660.02. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 413 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.78, for a total transaction of $105,637.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,644,921.18. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.78, for a total transaction of $229,434.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,109 shares in the company, valued at $13,072,660.02. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 78,575 shares of company stock valued at $20,923,258 in the last three months. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CRM has been the topic of several recent research reports. DA Davidson increased their target price on Salesforce from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Salesforce currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $311.66.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

