Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. Raises Stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 14.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,905 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 625.0% in the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the second quarter worth $30,000. Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter worth $32,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, BNP Paribas acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter valued at $35,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $225.65 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $216.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $209.32. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $161.67 and a fifty-two week high of $228.63.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.