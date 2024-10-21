Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. Reduces Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. lowered its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,553 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 371.1% in the second quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $38,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BSV stock opened at $78.04 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $78.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.21. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $74.61 and a 52-week high of $79.02.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

