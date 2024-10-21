Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. Sells 1,057 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. lessened its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 12.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,698 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,057 shares during the quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MMM. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in 3M by 118.6% during the 3rd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 223 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 545.0% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 183,953 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,146,000 after acquiring an additional 155,435 shares in the last quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. purchased a new stake in 3M in the third quarter worth $242,000. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in 3M in the third quarter valued at $304,000. Finally, Integris Wealth Management LLC increased its position in 3M by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Integris Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,980 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other 3M news, Chairman Michael F. Roman sold 5,675 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.46, for a total value of $700,635.50. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 174,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,486,484.56. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other 3M news, CFO Theresa E. Reinseth sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.12, for a total value of $260,652.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $541,659.68. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Michael F. Roman sold 5,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.46, for a total value of $700,635.50. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 174,036 shares in the company, valued at $21,486,484.56. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

3M Stock Performance

Shares of 3M stock opened at $135.14 on Monday. 3M has a 52 week low of $71.12 and a 52 week high of $140.72. The company has a market capitalization of $74.78 billion, a PE ratio of -10.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $132.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.85 billion. 3M had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 112.92%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.17 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that 3M will post 7.24 earnings per share for the current year.

3M Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 26th were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 26th. 3M’s payout ratio is currently -22.01%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MMM shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of 3M from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of 3M from $120.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $110.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, July 29th. StockNews.com cut 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on 3M from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.57.

3M Profile

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company’s Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

