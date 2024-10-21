Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. Sells 15 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 451 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 15 shares during the quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get BlackRock alerts:

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in BlackRock in the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000. RFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 3.2% in the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,627 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in BlackRock by 10.5% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 874 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $722,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in BlackRock by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 498 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Austin Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 424 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BLK shares. TD Cowen increased their price target on BlackRock from $960.00 to $1,077.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on BlackRock from $1,150.00 to $1,245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,010.00 to $1,120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $774.00 to $864.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $842.00 to $837.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $991.46.

BlackRock Trading Up 0.5 %

BLK opened at $1,007.02 on Monday. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $596.18 and a fifty-two week high of $1,032.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 5.06 and a quick ratio of 5.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.59, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $915.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $837.66.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 11th. The asset manager reported $11.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.42 by $1.04. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.03 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 32.36%. The business’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $10.91 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 41.73 earnings per share for the current year.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th were paid a $5.10 dividend. This represents a $20.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 9th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.84%.

Insider Transactions at BlackRock

In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 29,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $843.25, for a total value of $24,833,712.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 353,718 shares in the company, valued at $298,272,703.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 29,450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $843.25, for a total transaction of $24,833,712.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 353,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $298,272,703.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Pamela Daley sold 1,531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $842.08, for a total transaction of $1,289,224.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,826,802.56. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,042 shares of company stock worth $56,857,777 over the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BlackRock Company Profile

(Free Report)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.