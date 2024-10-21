Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. Sells 2,125 Shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. reduced its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) by 15.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,525 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 2,125 shares during the quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc.’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Rio Tinto Group during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 415 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Rio Tinto Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in Rio Tinto Group by 70.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 417 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 110.0% during the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 525 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. 19.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rio Tinto Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE RIO opened at $65.36 on Monday. Rio Tinto Group has a 12-month low of $59.35 and a 12-month high of $75.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Rio Tinto Group Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a $1.77 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 6.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th.

RIO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Rio Tinto Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Macquarie restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. HSBC upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

About Rio Tinto Group

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. The Iron Ore segment engages in the iron ore mining, and salt and gypsum production in Western Australia. The Aluminum segment is involved in bauxite mining; alumina refining; and aluminium smelting.

