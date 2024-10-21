Buckley Wealth Management LLC Sells 714 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Buckley Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 6.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,618 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 714 shares during the quarter. Home Depot accounts for approximately 1.3% of Buckley Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Buckley Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $4,302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Home Depot alerts:

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HD. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 3.7% during the third quarter. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC now owns 704 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Home Depot by 0.7% in the third quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,624 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Home Depot by 1.2% in the second quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,372 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Acorn Creek Capital LLC grew its stake in Home Depot by 3.4% in the second quarter. Acorn Creek Capital LLC now owns 845 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Talisman Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Home Depot by 1.2% in the first quarter. Talisman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,385 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $915,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Home Depot from $390.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Home Depot from $377.00 to $363.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Gordon Haskett raised Home Depot from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Home Depot from $387.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Loop Capital raised Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $360.00 to $460.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $404.69.

Home Depot Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $415.00 on Monday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $274.26 and a 12-month high of $421.56. The company has a market capitalization of $411.52 billion, a PE ratio of 27.83, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $385.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $358.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.08. Home Depot had a return on equity of 681.27% and a net margin of 9.71%. The company had revenue of $43.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.65 earnings per share. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th were given a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.36%.

Home Depot Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.