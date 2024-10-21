Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) Shares Sold by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC trimmed its stake in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Free Report) by 16.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 352,509 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,007 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.55% of Burlington Stores worth $92,879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Chicago Capital LLC increased its stake in Burlington Stores by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 134,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,330,000 after purchasing an additional 20,462 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 25.0% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,317,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 3.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 30,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,090,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Burlington Stores by 246.0% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in Burlington Stores by 25.1% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 6,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter.

Burlington Stores Stock Performance

NYSE:BURL opened at $257.78 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $264.83 and its 200-day moving average is $234.91. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 52-week low of $116.03 and a 52-week high of $282.49. The company has a market cap of $16.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.18, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.64.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Burlington Stores ( NYSE:BURL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.25. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 47.43% and a net margin of 4.18%. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 7.91 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Burlington Stores from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Burlington Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $284.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $275.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $294.94.

Insider Activity at Burlington Stores

In other Burlington Stores news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 494 shares of Burlington Stores stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.37, for a total transaction of $126,152.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 61,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,809,190.59. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Burlington Stores news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 494 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.37, for a total transaction of $126,152.78. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 61,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,809,190.59. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Paul Sullivan sold 1,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.05, for a total transaction of $472,370.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,048,230.65. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,283 shares of company stock valued at $619,599 in the last 90 days. 0.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Burlington Stores

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded merchandise in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

