Calton & Associates Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Calton & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 720.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 52,118 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 45,762 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Calton & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $5,278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Michigan Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $498,454,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 11.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,077,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,278,608,000 after purchasing an additional 4,641,016 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 31,699,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,104,615,000 after acquiring an additional 2,691,016 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 68,688,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,667,630,000 after purchasing an additional 2,640,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 16.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 17,226,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,687,137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,455,461 shares in the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AGG opened at $99.52 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $100.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.36. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $91.58 and a 52-week high of $102.04.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

