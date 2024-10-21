Calton & Associates Inc. Raises Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Calton & Associates Inc. increased its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 2,144.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,069 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,640 shares during the period. Tesla accounts for about 1.4% of Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $8,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clean Energy Transition LLP grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 347.7% during the second quarter. Clean Energy Transition LLP now owns 4,818,600 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $953,505,000 after buying an additional 6,764,300 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 21,816.0% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 5,902,416 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,167,970,000 after purchasing an additional 5,875,484 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 233,602,120 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $41,064,917,000 after purchasing an additional 3,795,748 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 236.8% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,104,010 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $416,341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479,378 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Tesla by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 9,849,425 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,731,430,000 after buying an additional 1,125,329 shares during the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 8,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $2,000,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 105,032 shares in the company, valued at $26,258,000. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $2,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,032 shares in the company, valued at $26,258,000. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 297 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.77, for a total value of $65,865.69. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,967,479.07. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,661 shares of company stock worth $16,663,291 in the last 90 days. 20.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $220.70 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $227.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $205.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $138.80 and a twelve month high of $271.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $705.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.99, a PEG ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 2.29.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.10). Tesla had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 13.00%. The company had revenue of $25.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $245.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Tesla from $225.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $310.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tesla currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $210.72.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

