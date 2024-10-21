Cannon Financial Strategists Inc. Has $18.69 Million Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Cannon Financial Strategists Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,988 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,016 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for about 3.6% of Cannon Financial Strategists Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Cannon Financial Strategists Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $18,685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VTI. Skyline Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Skyline Advisors Inc. now owns 101,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,487,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2,879.6% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 251,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,266,000 after acquiring an additional 242,690 shares in the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,853,000. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 90,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,610,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 14.2% in the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,706,000 after purchasing an additional 2,190 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTI stock opened at $288.89 on Monday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $202.44 and a 1 year high of $289.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $278.05 and its 200-day moving average is $267.93. The stock has a market cap of $433.34 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

