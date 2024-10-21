Cannon Financial Strategists Inc. Sells 46 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Cannon Financial Strategists Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,004 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46 shares during the quarter. Cannon Financial Strategists Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VOO. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 26.4% in the first quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,057,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Crane Advisory LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Crane Advisory LLC now owns 169,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,103,000 after purchasing an additional 9,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morton Capital Management LLC CA lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Morton Capital Management LLC CA now owns 2,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VOO opened at $537.36 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $486.83 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $518.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $498.88. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $375.95 and a 12 month high of $538.76.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

