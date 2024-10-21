Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV) Position Raised by Midwest Heritage Bank FSB

Midwest Heritage Bank FSB increased its holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV – Free Report) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 453,456 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,475 shares during the period. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF accounts for approximately 7.7% of Midwest Heritage Bank FSB’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Midwest Heritage Bank FSB owned approximately 0.20% of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF worth $16,524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CGDV. Advance Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $300,292,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 256.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,319,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,382,000 after purchasing an additional 3,108,678 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 15.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,753,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722,366 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 32.5% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,935,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 19.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,654,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,402 shares during the last quarter.

CGDV stock opened at $37.02 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.98. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF has a 52-week low of $25.47 and a 52-week high of $37.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.38 and a beta of 0.92.

The Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (CGDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in stocks of dividend-paying, large- and mid-cap US companies. The fund seeks to produce income exceeding the average yield on US stocks.

