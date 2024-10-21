Capital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,042 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,042 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,589,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EEM. Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 836.5% in the second quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 974 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:EEM opened at $45.92 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.20 and a 200-day moving average of $42.95. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $36.38 and a one year high of $47.44.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

