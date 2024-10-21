Capital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 702 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,730 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 702 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $1,561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Kimelman & Baird LLC purchased a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in Delta Air Lines during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Delta Air Lines during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. 69.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DAL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Delta Air Lines from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BNP Paribas raised Delta Air Lines to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Bank of America increased their target price on Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Delta Air Lines from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 3,431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.46, for a total value of $173,128.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 108,990 shares in the company, valued at $5,499,635.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Delta Air Lines news, EVP Alain Bellemare sold 19,490 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.26, for a total transaction of $1,077,017.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 121,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,739,564.86. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 3,431 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.46, for a total value of $173,128.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 108,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,499,635.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Delta Air Lines Stock Up 1.0 %

Delta Air Lines stock opened at $55.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.03, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.35. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.60 and a 1-year high of $56.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.15.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 10th. The transportation company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $15.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.65 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 36.02% and a net margin of 7.46%. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.03 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Delta Air Lines Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.63%.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

Featured Stories

