Capital Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,480 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Get Alphabet alerts:

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 39,663 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,631,000 after buying an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 49,677 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,991 shares during the last quarter. Pure Portfolios Holdings LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,856,000. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 9,095 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,496,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management grew its position in Alphabet by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management now owns 8,564 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,432,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. 27.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.35, for a total transaction of $3,652,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,182,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $354,310,204.75. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.35, for a total transaction of $3,652,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,182,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $354,310,204.75. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total value of $114,576.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,264,112. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 220,426 shares of company stock worth $35,993,340 over the last ninety days. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $165.05 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $121.46 and a twelve month high of $193.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $163.18 and its 200 day moving average is $169.77.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.49% and a net margin of 26.70%. The company had revenue of $84.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GOOG shares. UBS Group reduced their price target on Alphabet from $204.00 to $187.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Alphabet to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Friday, October 11th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $212.00 price target on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lowered Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $181.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Alphabet to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.90.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on GOOG

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.