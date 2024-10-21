Carrhae Capital LLP Acquires New Position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Carrhae Capital LLP acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,081,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $43,073,000. VanEck Gold Miners ETF makes up approximately 4.9% of Carrhae Capital LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Carrhae Capital LLP owned 0.27% of VanEck Gold Miners ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,668 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 39.8% in the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 30,474 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $964,000 after purchasing an additional 8,670 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,933 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Stock Performance

Shares of GDX stock opened at $43.15 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.53. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a one year low of $25.67 and a one year high of $43.31. The firm has a market cap of $17.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.03 and a beta of 0.85.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

