Carrhae Capital LLP Buys 61,138 Shares of MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT)

Carrhae Capital LLP grew its stake in MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT – Free Report) by 20.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 354,959 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,138 shares during the period. MakeMyTrip accounts for 3.8% of Carrhae Capital LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Carrhae Capital LLP’s holdings in MakeMyTrip were worth $32,993,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MMYT. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MakeMyTrip by 48.4% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 14,402 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd acquired a new stake in MakeMyTrip in the third quarter valued at approximately $338,000. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of MakeMyTrip by 0.9% in the third quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 20,280 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,008,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of MakeMyTrip in the third quarter worth $258,000. Finally, Rheos Capital Works Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MakeMyTrip in the third quarter worth $3,718,000. 51.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MakeMyTrip Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of MakeMyTrip stock opened at $101.43 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $98.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.29. MakeMyTrip Limited has a 1 year low of $36.81 and a 1 year high of $110.49. The stock has a market cap of $11.14 billion, a PE ratio of 60.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 1.28.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MakeMyTrip ( NASDAQ:MMYT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.23. MakeMyTrip had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 11.04%. The firm had revenue of $254.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.85 million. Equities research analysts predict that MakeMyTrip Limited will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MMYT shares. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of MakeMyTrip from $93.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of MakeMyTrip from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of MakeMyTrip from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th.

About MakeMyTrip

(Free Report)

MakeMyTrip Limited, an online travel company, sells travel products and solutions in India, the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, Peru, Colombia, Vietnam, and Indonesia. The company operates through three segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels and Packages, and Bus Ticketing.

Featured Articles

