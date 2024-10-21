Carrhae Capital LLP Increases Stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU)

Carrhae Capital LLP boosted its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU – Free Report) by 30.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 684,187 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 159,848 shares during the period. New Oriental Education & Technology Group accounts for 5.9% of Carrhae Capital LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Carrhae Capital LLP’s holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group were worth $51,889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,175,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,836,000 after purchasing an additional 164,600 shares in the last quarter. WT Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. WT Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,730,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,533,000 after purchasing an additional 304,712 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,480,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,071,000 after purchasing an additional 56,100 shares in the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 139.0% during the 2nd quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,469,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,231,000 after purchasing an additional 854,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,380,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,283,000 after purchasing an additional 196,133 shares in the last quarter.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EDU opened at $69.76 on Monday. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.45 and a 1 year high of $98.20. The stock has a market cap of $11.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.51 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $67.48 and a 200 day moving average of $74.63.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Dividend Announcement

New Oriental Education & Technology Group ( NYSE:EDU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.19). New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Research analysts expect that New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th were issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 9th.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $127.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $83.00 price target on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.67.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Company Profile

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People’s Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Educational Services and Test Preparation Courses; Online Education and Other Services; Overseas Study Consulting Services; and Educational Materials and Distribution.

Featured Articles

