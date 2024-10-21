Carrhae Capital LLP Invests $21.17 Million in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Carrhae Capital LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 470,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,173,000. Yum China comprises approximately 2.4% of Carrhae Capital LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Yum China by 906.5% during the third quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 926 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Yum China by 0.3% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,552,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,939,000 after purchasing an additional 11,535 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Yum China in the third quarter worth approximately $280,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Yum China by 22.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,446,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,119,000 after purchasing an additional 260,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Yum China during the third quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Institutional investors own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE YUMC opened at $43.83 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $28.50 and a one year high of $53.83. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.03, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.35.

Yum China ( NYSE:YUMC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.08. Yum China had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 7.61%. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. Yum China’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 27th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 27th. Yum China’s payout ratio is 32.16%.

In other news, insider Warton Wang purchased 3,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.67 per share, with a total value of $128,279.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 25,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $867,547.41. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Yum China news, insider Warton Wang purchased 3,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.67 per share, with a total value of $128,279.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $867,547.41. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Joey Wat acquired 3,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.98 per share, for a total transaction of $129,124.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 272,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,274,637.12. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 18,400 shares of company stock worth $619,671 in the last three months. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

YUMC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Macquarie raised shares of Yum China from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $37.40 in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Yum China to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.18.

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through KFC, Pizza Hut, and All Other segments. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, Lavazza, Little Sheep, and Huang Ji Huang concepts. The company also operates V-Gold Mall, a mobile e-commerce platform to sell products; and offers online food deliver services.

