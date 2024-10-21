Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) Shares Acquired by Vest Financial LLC

Vest Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Free Report) by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,408 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,542 shares during the quarter. Vest Financial LLC owned 0.06% of Carter’s worth $1,456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Carter’s by 112.0% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 405 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Carter’s during the second quarter valued at $30,000. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Carter’s by 431.3% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 595 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the period. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Carter’s by 67.6% during the second quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 858 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carter’s during the first quarter worth about $77,000.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CRI shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Carter’s from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Carter’s from $65.00 to $54.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.17.

NYSE:CRI opened at $67.48 on Monday. Carter’s, Inc. has a one year low of $54.74 and a one year high of $88.03. The stock has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 10.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 2.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $66.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.23.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The textile maker reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.31. Carter’s had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 8.29%. The company had revenue of $564.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $566.79 million. Equities research analysts expect that Carter’s, Inc. will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th were paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.74%. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.47%.

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Little Planet, and other brands in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S.

