Cedrus LLC Grows Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Cedrus LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,034 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares during the quarter. Cedrus LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in XOM. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the first quarter worth $25,000. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 360.0% during the 2nd quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 322 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, POM Investment Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 918.9% during the second quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $120.01 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $473.20 billion, a PE ratio of 14.71, a P/E/G ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.89. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $95.77 and a 12-month high of $126.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.47.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.10. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 16.07%. The firm had revenue of $93.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.94 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 46.57%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on XOM shares. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $121.00 to $117.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.44.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

