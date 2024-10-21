Cedrus LLC Sells 42 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Cedrus LLC cut its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 903 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 42 shares during the quarter. Cedrus LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Amgen by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,088,210 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $14,809,720,000 after buying an additional 3,045,657 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 547.8% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,005,269 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,991,738,000 after acquiring an additional 5,923,915 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,701,631 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $844,137,000 after acquiring an additional 162,223 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 137.1% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,381,133 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $676,984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,237,334 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $635,179,000 after purchasing an additional 481,214 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMGN opened at $321.66 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $172.55 billion, a PE ratio of 45.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $326.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $312.41. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $249.70 and a 52-week high of $346.85.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical research company reported $4.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.01 by ($0.04). Amgen had a return on equity of 161.72% and a net margin of 10.12%. The business had revenue of $8.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.00 earnings per share. Amgen’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 19.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were given a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. Amgen’s payout ratio is 128.57%.

Several research firms have weighed in on AMGN. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $362.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Dbs Bank raised Amgen to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Amgen from $310.00 to $303.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Friday, September 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $405.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial cut Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $320.00 to $333.00 in a research note on Monday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $332.45.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

