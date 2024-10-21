Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Shares Sold by Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 680 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Charter Communications by 3.1% in the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Charter Communications by 39.1% in the third quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 31.3% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its position in shares of Charter Communications by 3.1% during the second quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. 81.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CHTR shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Charter Communications from $260.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $292.00 to $329.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $345.00 price target for the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Charter Communications from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $300.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $356.41.

Charter Communications stock opened at $325.61 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $46.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.05. Charter Communications, Inc. has a one year low of $236.08 and a one year high of $449.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of $336.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $307.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.84, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $8.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.98 by $0.51. Charter Communications had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 30.11%. The firm had revenue of $13.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $8.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 32.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

