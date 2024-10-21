Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Purchased by Violich Capital Management Inc.

Violich Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,469 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Chevron makes up about 1.5% of Violich Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Violich Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $11,409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. lifted its stake in Chevron by 5.0% in the third quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 13,625 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,007,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 125,724 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $18,515,000 after buying an additional 3,544 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Chevron by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 223,561 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,924,000 after buying an additional 27,483 shares during the last quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC raised its stake in Chevron by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 5,931 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $874,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vest Financial LLC lifted its position in Chevron by 18.0% in the third quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 338,454 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $49,844,000 after acquiring an additional 51,669 shares during the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CVX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Chevron in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on Chevron in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $168.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Chevron from $180.00 to $163.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Chevron from $189.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.07.

Chevron Price Performance

Chevron stock opened at $150.75 on Monday. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $135.37 and a 52 week high of $170.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $277.83 billion, a PE ratio of 13.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.62.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $51.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.68 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 13.70%. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 11.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 59.98%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

