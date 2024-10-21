Chicago Capital LLC Decreases Stock Position in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

Chicago Capital LLC lowered its stake in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Free Report) by 74.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,607 shares during the quarter. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Lincoln Electric by 308.5% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in Lincoln Electric by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 11,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,129,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO lifted its stake in Lincoln Electric by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 14,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,848,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lifted its stake in Lincoln Electric by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 4,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $948,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Lincoln Electric by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 191,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,698,000 after purchasing an additional 7,685 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LECO. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $220.00 to $212.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $184.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lincoln Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lincoln Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $221.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:LECO opened at $203.10 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.56, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.14. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $164.00 and a 12 month high of $261.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $189.19 and its 200 day moving average is $202.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 12.48% and a return on equity of 42.24%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.44 EPS. Research analysts predict that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 8.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. This is an increase from Lincoln Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.85%.

In other Lincoln Electric news, SVP Michael J. Whitehead sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.96, for a total value of $193,556.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,966,880.88. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers brazing and soldering filler metals, arc welding equipment, plasma and oxyfuel cutting systems, wire feeding systems, fume control equipment, welding accessories, and specialty gas regulators, and education solutions, as well as a portfolio of automated solutions for joining, cutting, material handling, module assembly, and end of line testing, as well as involved in brazing and soldering alloys, and in the retail business in the United States.

