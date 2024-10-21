Chicago Capital LLC Has $1.46 Million Stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Chicago Capital LLC reduced its position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,014 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 263 shares during the quarter. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $1,459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in OKE. M&G Plc bought a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the 1st quarter worth $77,634,000. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 28.7% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 3,705,367 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $297,059,000 after acquiring an additional 825,464 shares during the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 3,648.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 514,954 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,995,000 after purchasing an additional 501,216 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 370.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 615,276 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,327,000 after purchasing an additional 484,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 3,137.6% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 405,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 392,644 shares during the last quarter. 69.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ONEOK Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE OKE opened at $97.23 on Monday. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.33 and a 52-week high of $98.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.62. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $91.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.71. The company has a market capitalization of $56.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.67.

ONEOK Announces Dividend

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 15.54%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. ONEOK’s payout ratio is 86.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ONEOK news, Director Pattye L. Moore sold 3,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.01, for a total value of $310,901.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of ONEOK to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Scotiabank increased their price target on ONEOK from $88.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on ONEOK from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on ONEOK from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on ONEOK from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.77.

ONEOK Profile

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

