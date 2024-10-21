Chicago Capital LLC Has $673,000 Stock Holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Chicago Capital LLC decreased its holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,730 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $673,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 454,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,738,000 after purchasing an additional 69,794 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 2nd quarter worth about $14,751,000. Swedbank AB grew its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 166,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,956,000 after purchasing an additional 6,392 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments grew its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 84.6% in the 2nd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 25,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,583,000 after purchasing an additional 11,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 67,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,728,000 after purchasing an additional 6,458 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 37,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.42, for a total transaction of $5,331,392.58. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,819,207.70. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Gonzalo Uribe sold 1,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.84, for a total transaction of $250,695.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,038,976.68. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 37,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.42, for a total transaction of $5,331,392.58. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,819,207.70. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:KMB opened at $145.41 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.39. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.59, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a fifty-two week low of $116.63 and a fifty-two week high of $149.30.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 223.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.65 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Kimberly-Clark Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th were issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 89.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KMB shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $146.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Argus raised shares of Kimberly-Clark to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $138.00 to $134.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.14.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on KMB

About Kimberly-Clark

(Free Report)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company’s Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.