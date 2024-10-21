Chicago Capital LLC Has $909,000 Stock Position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Chicago Capital LLC reduced its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,634 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,288 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $909,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the second quarter worth $25,000. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. 11.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NVO opened at $118.09 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $529.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.44, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.42. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52 week low of $92.94 and a 52 week high of $148.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $128.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.72.

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.06). Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 87.43% and a net margin of 34.86%. The firm had revenue of $9.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.91 billion. On average, analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a $0.5126 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. This represents a yield of 0.7%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.66%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on NVO shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. StockNews.com lowered Novo Nordisk A/S from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Novo Nordisk A/S from $160.00 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Novo Nordisk A/S currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.50.

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

