Chicago Capital LLC Has $962,000 Stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Chicago Capital LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 2.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 33,054 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 964 shares during the quarter. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $962,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Stephens Consulting LLC bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 1,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on EPD shares. StockNews.com cut Enterprise Products Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Enterprise Products Partners currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.73.

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE EPD opened at $29.18 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.21 and a 200-day moving average of $28.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.03. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52 week low of $25.61 and a 52 week high of $30.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $13.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.23 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 20.13%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

Enterprise Products Partners Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.20%. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is presently 82.35%.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

