Chicago Capital LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Chicago Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IWF. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 188.2% during the second quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 98 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 44.9% during the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 46.8% in the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $382.82 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $101.28 billion, a PE ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $256.01 and a fifty-two week high of $384.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $367.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $355.31.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

