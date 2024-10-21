Chicago Capital LLC Makes New $363,000 Investment in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Chicago Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,483 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $363,000.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ED. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Consolidated Edison by 2,307.7% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 313 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in Consolidated Edison during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 380.2% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 413 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on Consolidated Edison from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Consolidated Edison from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “sector underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Consolidated Edison from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Consolidated Edison in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $108.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $103.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Consolidated Edison presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.27.

Consolidated Edison Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of ED opened at $106.76 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.92 billion, a PE ratio of 20.49, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.36. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.85 and a 12 month high of $106.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $102.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 12.03%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 5.3 EPS for the current year.

Consolidated Edison Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 13th. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is presently 63.72%.

About Consolidated Edison

(Free Report)

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.